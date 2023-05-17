Two Ontario vacation homes ranked among Vrbo's best of 2023

Vrbo just revealed its list of 2023 Vacation Homes of the Year, featuring some of the most stunning properties across Canada that range from ocean-side escapes to whimsical tree houses.

The rankings are based on a combination of criteria, including guest reviews, star ratings, and Premier Host status while featuring a variety of property types, price points, and Canadian landscapes.

This year, two of Ontario’s very own joined the ranks, including an idyllic country farmhouse in Prince Edward County and a gorgeous premium cottage in Muskoka.

Here’s what they look like.

Sitting on over a dozen acres of farmland with direct private waterfront access, this seven-bedroom farmhouse received nods for its rustic chic design touches and calm, contemporary feel.

The country farmhouse was renovated and restored while keeping its authentic pastoral touches.

Fun, modern elements are found throughout the space, while pops of colour give it a playful touch.

Exposed beams and rustic finishes create a relaxing vibe throughout.

Ample in space, the farmhouse is perfect for large groups visiting the county.

A beautiful long family-style table can accommodate all the guests to share a meal together.

The property also includes a private waterfront access point overlooking Adolphus Reach.

The premium six-bedroom cottage sits just steps away from the lake, with over 350 feet of private waterfront. Vrbo specifically highlighted its incredible lake views, brand-new chef’s kitchen, and several indoor and outdoor spaces for dining.

The entire cottage has been renovated from floor to ceiling.

The property overlooks Kahshe Lake in Muskoka and has its own sandy beach plus an oversized deck.

Inside, the living spaces are filled with natural light beaming in from the large windows.

The cottage has six bedrooms and can sleep up to 18 people. Some rooms have gorgeous views of the lake; others of the forest.

There are plenty of spaces to lounge and dine, both in and outdoors.

The dining room is open-concept and outfitted with a sparkling new chef’s kitchen.

The cottage even provides kayaks and canoes for paddlers to explore the lake.

Now that you’re daydreaming about your next escape, there are so many more to explore. Other homes on the list include an enchanting treehouse in Salt Spring Island, BC, to a luxurious skier’s paradise in Mont Tremblant, QC.

For more properties, check out the full list on the Vrbo website.