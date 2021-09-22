NewsCrime

Toronto police searching for two missing teens last seen in August

Brooke Taylor
Sep 22 2021, 11:34 am
Two teen boys have been reported missing in Toronto after last being seen on August 9.

The boys, aged 15 and 16, were last seen in the Finch Avenue East and Birchmount Road area during the day.

Sharmake Ahmed, 16, is described as 6’1″ with a medium build, short dark afro, moustache, and brown eyes.


Ahmed Ahmed, 15, is 6’1″, has a thin build, short dark afro, clean-shaven, and brown eyes.

There are no clothing descriptions available for either of the boys.

The Toronto Police Service first posted and shared the missing notices on September 22. They are concerned for the safety of the two boys.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637), or leave a tip on Facebook.

