Two Blue Jays ejected after umpire blows strike call

Tensions were quite high in today’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Cleveland Guardians.

In the top of the seventh inning, with two on and none out, George Springer stepped up to the plate to face Trevor Stephan with his team trailing 4-3. In a two-two count, Springer held off on a pitch that appeared to be just below the bottom of the strike zone. Home-plate umpire Jeremie Rehawk saw it differently, however, and rung Springer up on strike three.

George Springer and manager John Schneider were ejected after this called strike three and they were LIVID pic.twitter.com/U5kUdc7zzv — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 10, 2023

Springer was livid with the call and made sure to get in some words before making his way to the dugout. That said, he was already walking back and appeared to have stopped barking at Rehak by the time he was ejected from the game. This led to manager John Schneider coming out and giving Rehak some choice words of his own, which led to his ejection.

One can certainly understand Springer’s frustration, as his Blue Jays entered this game just one win back of the Houston Astros for the second wild card position in the AL. It turned out to be an extremely pivotal moment in the game, as the Blue Jays went on to fall by a 4-3 final, with their season record dropping to 65-52.

With the loss, the Blue Jays have split this four-game series versus the Guardians, all of which were low-scoring, tightly contested outings. The Blue Jays will return home after today’s outing to prepare for a three-game series versus the Chicago Cubs tomorrow evening. First pitch is set to get underway in that one at 6:07 pm ET.