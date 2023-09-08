TTC and road closures will make travel around Toronto a nightmare this weekend

An event-packed weekend of road closures and TTC diversions should make for a complicated few days for Toronto commuters.

Several TTC routes will be interrupted, diverted, or closed for portions of the September 9-10 weekend.

Subway service

Subway service on a portion of the TTC’s Line 2 Bloor-Danforth will be shuttered throughout the weekend to accommodate track work. The line between Jane and Ossington stations will be shuttered from midnight on Saturday night to 10 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Shuttle buses will operate to cover the gap in service, while out-of-service stations will remain open for Presto card loading and connections to surface routes.

Road closures and TTC diversions

Several weekend events will also impact TTC service, while road closures will create tricky conditions for motorists.

The TIFF Festival Street underway on King Street W, between Peter Street and University Avenue has forced the TTC to divert the busy 504 streetcar route, while motorists can expect gridlock in the surrounding Entertainment District.

The Taste of Kingsway will close down Bloor Street W, between Montgomery Road and Prince Edward Drive, from noon Friday, September 8 until midnight Sunday, September 10.

During the closure, the 300 Bloor-Danforth Night Bus will be diverting both ways along Islington Avenue, Dundas Street W, and Prince Edward Drive.

The TTC advises customers to get to and from the festival using the Line 2 Bloor-Danforth, to Royal York Station.

Additional road closures are planned for the Ossington End of Summer Celebration, which will shut down Ossington Avenue, between Dundas Street W and Queen Street W, from 6 am Saturday, September 9 until Sunday, September 10.

The TTC’s Route 63 Ossington buses will divert to accommodate this road closure.

Road closures will also impact TTC service and traffic for the Cabbagetown Festival this weekend.

From 6 am Saturday, September 9 until 4 am Sunday, September 10, TTC 65/365 Parliament buses and 506 Carlton streetcars will divert to accommodate road closures in the area.

Several more TTC routes will be temporarily diverted due to the Jesus in the City Parade on Saturday, September 9.

These routes include the 13 Avenue Road from 6 am to 6 pm, the 94 Wellesley from 6 am to 4:30 pm, and the 19 Bay from 1:30 to 4:30 pm.

Saturday will also see a stretch of Yonge Street closed in North York to accommodate the NeighbourLink North York Community Fair.

Yonge Street will be shut down from 6 am to midnight, during which time TTC 97 buses will divert around the closure.

On Sunday, September 10, the Constantine Yorkville Run will force closures and diversions through the posh shopping district and south into the heart of downtown.

During the run, the 13 Avenue Road will divert from 8:15 to 10:45 am, and the 19 Bay from 5:30 to 11:30 am.

Next week

Commuting headaches may continue into next week for those relying on late-night subway service.

The TTC has announced early subway closures planned for next Monday through Thursday. From September 11 through September 14, service on the portion of Line 1 Yonge-University between St Clair West and Sheppard West stations will end nightly at 11 pm due to track work.

Shuttle buses will cover the gap that includes Yorkdale and Glencairn stations, which will remain open for customers to load Presto fares and connect with surface routes.