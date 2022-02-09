Investigation is underway after a TTC operator was stabbed on early Wednesday morning, and it has caused major train delays.

Toronto Police Service tweeted that the operator was stabbed at Dupont subway station, located on the Dupont and Spadina intersection, at 6:14 am.

They followed up with an update, saying that the victim had been transported to a hospital. He was stabbed in the back, but his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

STABBING:

Dupont St + Spadina Rd

Dupont Subway

6:14am

– Police are on scene

– Trains holding

– Operator stabbed

– Suspect fled the station: m/dark skin, 30yrs, beard, black do rag, black jacket, red hoody, black jeans, backpack#GO260416

The suspect fled the station after the stabbing. According to police, he has dark hair and a beard, and appears to be 30 years old. He was wearing a black do-rag, a black jacket, a red hoodie, black jeans, and carrying a backpack.

TPS added that anyone with information should contact the police.