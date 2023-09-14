T&T Supermarket opening huge new store in downtown Toronto

T&T Supermarket is set to open a new store in downtown Toronto, just steps away from major landmarks like Yonge-Dundas Square, the Eaton Centre, and Toronto Metropolitan University.

The massive 31,000-square-foot store will be located in Panda Condos — a project by Lifetime Development — with the site formerly serving as a home to the now-shuttered World’s Biggest Bookstore.

Following the success of the supermarket’s College and Spadina location, the brand recognized the need for another store located in the heart of the city.

“When deciding on the location of the new store, we knew a large portion of our delivery orders were going to the Yonge and Dundas area, so it was a natural choice,” said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets.

The new location will cater to both residents and students, carrying lots of fresh fruits, vegetables, snacks, and ready-to-eat meals.

The new store will be the second T&T Supermarket to feature a street food concept, with a selection of convenient foods like Chinese-style crepes, Taiwanese-style stuffed rice rolls, and popcorn chicken served up beyond their usual offerings.

T&T Supermarket’s second downtown location will be opening up at 20 Edward Street in the spring of 2025.