Yours to discover: Torrance Barrens Dark Sky Reserve is the perfect place for stargazers

While stargazing is difficult in Toronto, there’s a spot nearby that is dedicated to keeping light pollution out.

Torrance Barrens Dark Sky Reserve is the first permanently designated dark sky reserve, and it’s just over two hours north of Toronto.

What’s a dark sky reserve, you ask? Exactly what it sounds like! A protected area where an actual effort is made to keep light pollution out. Dark sky reserves are usually in more rural areas where nearby city lights don’t impede the view.

Torrance Barrens Dark-Sky Reserve is located west of Gravenhurst and is entirely free of artificial light. It’s one of the few places in Southern Ontario where you can spot the Northern Lights.

The reserve is surrounded by protected and undeveloped land, which helps keep all artificial light out. It’s a great spot for photographers to set up a tripod and an extra-long exposure.

Torrance Barrens Dark Sky Reserve offers 360-degree views of the sky. Whether you’re trying to catch sight of the Northern Lights, a meteor shower or just take in the constellations, it’s a view you won’t want to miss.

There is currently no camping at Torrance Barrens Dark Sky Reserve, but they are working with Ontario Parks to set up various campsites within Torrance Barrens. There are other things to do, though! If you want to visit during the day you can hike, mountain bike, practice your nature photography, and in the summer you can pick blueberries.

The main hiking trail at Torrance Barrens is 3 km, but you can add the Barrens Extension to that for a few more kilometres. You might even catch sight of some beavers if you go the extended route! Make sure to wear appropriate shoes or boots, as the trails are almost always a bit muddy and sometimes flood.

The Government of Canada suggests that dark sky reserve visitors use red cellophane over their flashlights as it’s less jarring than the white light and helps preserve your night vision.

Grab your telescope and hit the trails! As the Torrance Barrens website says: “Take nothing but photographs and memories, leave nothing but footprints.” Happy stargazing!