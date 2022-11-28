For many of us, being our own boss is the ultimate dream, but it may seem like exactly that: just a dream. However, with the right tools, support, and guidance, becoming an entrepreneur can be an achievable goal for everyone.

This was the case for Trevor Lui, a Torontonian with a passion for food and a drive to create unique experiences, who decided to leave his job in 2018 and start his journey on the path to entrepreneurship, willing inspiration from his immigrant roots and his father’s experience in the industry.

Fast forward four years, and Lui is a chef and restaurant owner, a successful author, and a co-creator of Highbell Group, which curates immersive culinary events. He has also helped create and develop some of Toronto’s impressive culinary offerings, such as Kanpai Snack Bar and more. So, how did he get here?

While there are many tips and tricks one may offer aspiring entrepreneurs, Lui says one of the most important factors in his success was the creation of an online presence, something he deems a crucial catalyst for any brand. Since face-to-face interaction is no longer the primary means of communication in this modern, post-pandemic world, an online presence is essential for connecting with clients.

“As an avid entrepreneur in the rapidly evolving business landscape, I understand the importance of digital skills and an online presence,” he says. “Websites are essential to growing your business and often one of the first things I invest in for my companies. In today’s increasingly digital and mobile-first world, a website is often a company’s first impression with potential customers, and it’s likely the first place customers come to check out your business.”

Knowing how exactly to start creating an online presence, however, is the tricky part. For those who aren’t particularly tech-savvy, building a website seems like a difficult task. This is where GoDaddy, one of the world’s largest service platforms for everyday entrepreneurs, can help.

Lui recently partnered with GoDaddy as the spokesperson for the Canadian launch of its Empower by GoDaddy program. The global community initiative, in partnership with Futurpreneur, aims to equip entrepreneurs with the training, digital tools, and expert guidance needed to grow and maintain their businesses online.

“I have been a GoDaddy customer for years, so I was honoured when they reached out to promote Empower,” Lui says. “As a brand, GoDaddy aligns very closely with my beliefs in supporting diverse and underrepresented entrepreneurs. Empower aims to close the knowledge and skills gap in a business world facing digital transformation.”

Empower by GoDaddy essentially equips entrepreneurs of all skill levels with everything they need to accelerate their journeys — offering free workshops through Futurpreneur, a free self-guided e-learning platform, and access to a global network of business experts.

Thanks to helpful programs like this, Lui says, there’s never been a more important time for aspiring entrepreneurs to take the plunge.

“There is never a ‘wrong’ time to make the jump to entrepreneurship. Whether you are ‘ready’ or not, you will make mistakes but this is the growth part of the journey,” he says.

“It’s hard work, so navigating the right resources and partners out there can really help with the process. The Empower program is exactly the kind of resource that can help new business owners with the shift to entrepreneurship – by connecting them with mentors and showing them how to avoid costly mistakes.”

