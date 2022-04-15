Toronto could see winds up to 80 km/h winds today

Good Friday is a windy one in Toronto.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the city of Toronto on Friday afternoon, calling for “strong winds.”

The weather agency says strong southwest winds gusting up to 80 km/h will continue through the afternoon on Friday before weakening by the evening.

“Some damage to tree branches may occur as well as local power outages,” warns Environment Canada’s alert, which was issued just after 12:30 pm ET.

The rest of the long weekend in Toronto is forecast to bring “increasing cloudiness” on Saturday, sunshine on Sunday, and periods of rain on Easter Monday.

Temperatures on Good Friday are expected to drop by more than 10ºC and periods of rain and snow are also in the cards.

Environment Canada urges citizens to continually monitor weather alerts once a statement has been issued.