Toronto three-bedroom sells in eight days for $766,000 over asking

A three-bedroom house in the west end of Toronto hit the market earlier this month, and in just eight days, it sold for more than three quarters of a million dollars over asking.

Located at 227 Windermere Avenue in Toronto’s Swansea neighbourhood, the detached home was listed with an asking price of $1,399,000, and one very motivated buyer picked it up for a cool $2,165,000.

For a price that high over asking, the new owners are getting a two-storey house with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a relatively rare three-car garage.

From the listing photos, the house does appear to be somewhat dated, with retro-looking cabinets and tiling in both the kitchen and bathrooms, so it’s very possible that the buyers have a few updates in mind.

The original wood trim, doors, and railing, however, appear to be well kept and would certainly attract anyone wanting to embrace the classic aesthetic.

The basement, although it has low ceilings, is finished and could be used for extra bedroom or office space. There’s also a laundry room down there.

The home’s outside space would certainly have been a big draw for potential buyers. Not only is there a porch at the front of the house, but there’s a sizeable yard with a walkout deck at the back, leading to the detached garage.

Although paying $766,000 over asking for a three-bedroom house in Toronto that’s in need of a few updates may not be everyone’s cup of tea, with the way the market is going, these types of sales are becoming more and more common.