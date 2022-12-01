NewsWeatherCanada

Dec 1 2022, 4:43 pm
Toronto temperatures are going to swing by 20°C in the next week
Nick Reynolds

Toronto will soon get a small break from the unexpected frigid temperatures we’ve seen this past month. However, don’t put your puffer coats away just yet, because the warm bliss will be extremely short-lived.

It’s been a cold and snowy start to the fall season, with an icy snowstorm blasting through southern Ontario in mid-November.

Temperatures reached below zero conditions for the first time and came to a low of -7°C from November 20 to 21.

According to the Weather Network, Toronto will see a high of 11°C on December 3, representing a jump of almost 20°C from the past few weeks.

The weather is expected to warm up by this Friday, where we’ll see a high of 7°C

toronto weather

Temperatures for the next few days.

However, this break from the bone-chilling winter air won’t last too long, and we’ll be right back at a high of 2°C Sunday.

Temperatures will dip below the national historical average past December 7, where highs will range from 1°C to -2°C, and lows will stay between -8°C and -4°C.

