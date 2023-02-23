Toronto's second-oldest TTC streetcar yard is getting a major makeover right now (PHOTO)

The TTC’s second-oldest carhouse, the Russell Carhouse, is now unrecognizable amid major renovation and construction.

The storage facility near Queen Street East and Greenwood Avenue was originally built in 1913 by the Toronto Railway Company as a paint shop. When the TRC’s King carhouse burned down in 1916, Russell was turned into a carhouse.

When the TTC took it over, they found that the facility’s foundations were faulty, and called for its demolition in 1923. A carhouse was eventually built on the site, with the new building re-opening in 1924.

According to a June 2022 project overview, the expansion of the TTC’s streetcar fleet requires additional maintenance and storage space.

In order to prepare for the arrival of the new streetcars, the TTC is upgrading storage capacity across the City, including modifications to the carhouse at Russell Yard.

The upgrade project includes replacing all yard tracks with concrete-embedded track rail and switches, and providing track lubrication to all storage tracks to reduce streetcar noise.

The carhouse’s extension and modifications include constructing the west extension of the carhouse to allow for an additional maintenance bay for Low-Floor Light Rail Vehicles (LFLRVs) and upgrading the existing carhouse building to accommodate the new streetcars.

No service impacts are expected as part of the works, and additional streetcars will be dispatched from the TTC’s two other streetcar maintenance/storage facilities at Leslie Barns and the Roncesvalles Carhouse.

According to the multi-year project overview, the majority of the work is expected to take place between 7 am and 7 pm.