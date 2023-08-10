A Toronto restaurant known for its Canadian comfort food has permanently closed after over a decade in business.

Sap, located at 401 Bay Street, served Canadian comfort food under the Oliver & Bonacini banner, with plates like pork shoulder tourtiere with mashed potatoes and coffee gravy, and turducken poutine pizza topped with Quebec cheese curds and caramelized gravy.

In an announcement made to its Instagram page, the restaurant revealed that it would be closing its doors after 12 years of sitting at the corner of Bay and Queen.

“We opened our Canadiana-inspired restaurant under the name Bannock back in Summer 2011. We had oodles of fun coming up with playful and diverse takes on Canadian comfort food,” the announcement reads.

“As all of us know, the last three-plus years have presented challenge after challenge for our industry. In addition to the effects of the pandemic and rising costs, our particular location has been plagued with endless construction and disruption to our operations. As painful as it is, sometimes you just need to make the tough decision to call it quits.”

Back in May, Metrolinx announced that all vehicle traffic would be diverted off Queen Street West from Bay to Yonge and from Yonge to Victoria to support construction on the new Ontario Line’s Queen Station, with closures expected to remain in place for an estimated four and a half years.

“To our valued guests — whether you were a steadfast regular or an out-of-town visitor — thank you for your 12 years of support. We remain hopeful that this goodbye is not forever. We keep our fingers crossed that some version of Sap and our cooking could pop up in the future,” the post concludes.

Sap officially marked its final day of service on Sunday, July 2.