Toronto hit with a suspiciously shaped power outage on Wednesday

Hundreds are affected by a decently sized power outage in Toronto, though it’s not exactly the size that matters in this electric interruption, but rather the shape.

A suspiciously phallic shape is visible on Toronto Hydro’s outage map as of Wednesday morning, part of an outage covering a span from north of St. Clair Avenue West south to Bloor Street, and from east of Lansdowne Avenue to west of Bathurst Street.

A screenshot of the Toronto Hydro map quickly made its way to Reddit, where comments are pouring in and making light of the uniquely shaped outage.

Comment

byu/User67475790 from discussion

intoronto

“Somebody is obviously dicking around with something,” joked one user, while another commented, “That’s just the tip of the outage.”

“Looks like that neighbourhood is f**ked,” said one user.

While most were cracking jokes, one comment offered up some helpful information for locals, explaining, “I live just at the edge of the tip and I can see from my balcony that it is back on pretty much everywhere except for my block and one block east of me… I’m sure the full restoration will be coming soon.”

Toronto Hydro has not commented on the outage as of 10:30 am.