Toronto bringing pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics to four more postal codes

The City of Toronto plans to bring its pop-up COVID-19 clinics to four additional hot spot neighbourhoods this week.

Officials announced the expansion of the mobile immunization clinics to the M1B, M1M, M1P and M1L postal codes at a press conference on Monday.

Anyone aged 18 and older within the four areas is eligible for a vaccine at the pop-up clinics. Toronto Public Health estimates that there are 88,000 unvaccinated adults within them.

The postal codes have been identified as priority neighbourhoods under the “Toronto Sprint Strategy,” which aims to bring vaccines to areas with high rates of COVID-19.

A total of 96,000 vaccine doses have been allocated to the Sprint Strategy’s pop-up and mobile clinics this week.

“We know from our public health officials that these doses will make a difference in our fight against the virus,” said Mayor John Tory.

“These are shots in the right arms in the right neighbourhoods in order to meaningfully stop the spread of COVID-19. I continue to urge all our residents to get registered and to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.”

The four newly added priority postal codes are in addition to the 13 the City announced last month.

According to City officials, the clinics helped increase vaccine coverage in the areas from 12% to 35% over the last week.

The full list of priority postal codes is:

M1B

M1G

M1J

M1L

M1M

M1P

M3J

M3K

M3M

M3N

M4H

M6M

M9L

M9M

M9N

M9V

M9W

As of April 30, Toronto has seen 148,155 COVID-19 cases and 3,084 virus-related deaths.