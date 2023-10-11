NewsCrime

Toronto police on the hunt for suspects who wore matching hats during crime

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
|
Oct 11 2023, 7:44 pm
Toronto police on the hunt for suspects who wore matching hats during crime
Toronto Police Service

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects wanted in a break-and-enter investigation, who were pictured wearing bright matching hats during the crime.

On Friday, October 6, at approximately 6 pm, police responded to a call for a break-and-enter in the area of Hobson Avenue and Bartley Drive.

It’s reported that the two men used force to gain entry into the residence, where a “quantity of items were stolen,” according to police.

The suspects were last seen walking northbound on Hobson Avenue while sporting their bright reflective hats.

The first suspect was also seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt, black pants, and black shoes with white soles. The second suspect was seen wearing a black shirt with an orange image on the front, gray shorts, and black shoes.

Images of the suspects have been released, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact police.

Kimia Afshar MehrabiKimia Afshar Mehrabi
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop