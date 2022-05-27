Toronto Pearson warning of potential "disruptions" this weekend

If you’re flying out of Toronto Pearson this weekend and you’ve already done the “what time should we leave the house” mental math, we’d suggest leaving even earlier than that.

According to a May 27 statement on the airport’s website, a mock emergency exercise will be held on Saturday, May 28.

“For the first time since the pandemic began, we’re holding a full-scale Emergency Exercise at Toronto Pearson,” reads the statement. “This exercise is a requirement by Transport Canada and it’s an important way to test the airport’s emergency response.”

The exercise will take place from 8 am to 2 pm at Convair Drive and Electra Road near Renforth Avenue.

This year’s emergency scenario: a protest with about 300 airport community partners, and volunteers pretending to be protestors. Peel Regional Police and Transport Canada will also be onsite.

In an email to Daily Hive, a Toronto Pearson representative stated, “The majority of the emergency exercise is happening away from our terminals and won’t affect passenger flow.”

Still, it’s only slightly reassuring considering security delays and airlines urging passengers to get to the terminal long before their flight.