Toronto is about to get a new type of intersection unlike any it's seen before

A major intersection in downtown Toronto is about to get a complete redesign that will mark a first for the city, and is thus unfortunately bound to confuse at least some road users when it finally opens.

Along with other safety improvements coming to Bloor Street West between Avenue Road and Spadina Avenue, the corner of Bloor and St. George streets will be completely revamped in the Dutch style — that is, with greater prioritization of cyclists and pedestrians.

By the time the work is finished next summer, the juncture will have a number of new features that will be very much welcomed by some, but quite unfamiliar to others who are used to navigating a city that was built with cars at top of mind.

Along with protected bike lanes in all directions, the intersection will be getting new signage and pavement markings, concrete islands at each corner to further separate those on four wheels and those on two, and wider crosswalks, among other features meant to safeguard more vulnerable road users.

Traffic will also hopefully flow better thanks to designated right turn lanes that will have their own phase at the lights, as well as the introduction of traffic signals specifically for cyclists, who will have to yield to pedestrians.

While many are already extremely excited about the facelift and hope to see the city adopt more infrastructure like this in the future, others are a touch apprehensive about how the design will go over at first, much like the worries about how people would manage Ontario’s first diverging diamond interchange that opened last year.