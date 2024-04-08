Only one city leads Toronto in birthplace ranking of NBA players

The Toronto Raptors might not be having their best season to date, but that can’t be said for Toronto basketball as a whole.

According to the popular basketball website HoopsHype, there’s just a single city that had a more productive 2023-24 campaign when it comes to the cumulative scoring totals of NBA players born in town.

Toronto trails just Los Angeles on the overall NBA birthplace scoring list, beating out cities like Atlanta, Seattle, and Philadelphia to round out the top five.

TOP SCORING CITIES BY PLAYERS' BIRTHPLACE THIS SEASON 1. Los Angeles

2. Toronto

3. Atlanta

4. Seattle

5. Philadelphia

6. Chicago

7. Houston

8. Dallas

9. Portland

10. Milwaukee

11. NEW YORK 🗽 No. 11 is the worst ranking for NYC in NBA history. Mecca no more? — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) April 8, 2024

On one hand, it shouldn’t be surprising given the size of the city, ranking as the largest in Canada and fourth-largest in North America. But given that the Raptors are still less than three decades old, Toronto’s ranking on the list is an amazing testament to the growth of the sport within the city, and the country as a whole.

Here’s how the full list shakes out:

Though he is known for growing up in Hamilton, Ontario, Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was actually born in Toronto.

There’s also a pair of Raptors on the list in Kelly Olynyk and RJ Barrett, as well as familiar names like Andrew Wiggins, Dalano Banton, and Dwight Powell.

It’s been quite a banner year for Canadians in the league, with 24 different players suiting up for at least one NBA game this season.

It’s been a big week for basketball in the city, too.

Purdue star forward Zach Edey, a native of Toronto and a former attendee of Leaside High School, was named the Naismith National Player of the Year award over the weekend and will be competing in tonight’s NCAA National Championship Game for Purdue on Monday night. Meanwhile, it was announced on Friday that Raptors legend Vince Carter will be heading to the National Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the 2024 Induction Class.