Stunning three-bedroom Toronto houseboat for sale for $500K

If you ever wished you could take your entire home with you while you travel, then a houseboat that just went up for sale in Toronto may pique your interest.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom houseboat that’s currently located at Bluffers Park Marina in Scarborough hit the market in late December with an asking price of $499,800.

Although most houseboats stay put in their marinas, according to the listing, this home is a fully registered vessel that’s been approved by Transport Canada. So if you’ve ever dreamed of waking up somewhere where you can’t see a single other building on the horizon — let alone another neighbour — then this could be your dream home.

All this houseboat would need to get going it a couple of outboard motors to be installed and it will be ready to hit the open water. It’s being sold in as-is condition without the motors, so the buyer would have to provide those themselves.

But for that near $500,000 price tag, what the buyer would get is a brand new two-storey build with stainless steel appliances, a washer/dryer, furnace, and hot water tank. The Toronto home is also surprisingly spacious for a houseboat, featuring a large kitchen with an eat-in island, roomy bedrooms, and a nearly 300-sq-ft second-storey balcony.

Several big windows and glass-panelled doors let in plenty of light and would give you incredible views of whatever destination you take the home to.

If whoever ends up buying this house needs a travel buddy, they can definitely let us know!