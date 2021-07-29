This Toronto house just sold for almost 50% over the asking price

Houses have been in high demand in Toronto over the past year, and this Dundas Street house that sold well over the asking price is no exception.

The home, located at 1709 Dundas Street East in the Greenwood-Coxwell neighbourhood, hit the market with a listing price of $1,049,000. It sold just eight days later for $1,550,000 — a whopping 48% over asking.

The semi-detached house has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a spacious backyard, which undoubtedly would make it a hot commodity in the Toronto market.

According to the listing, the property was recently stripped down to the studs and entirely renovated, giving the buyers a new, modern home.

The kitchen, which has a massive eat-in island, comes with stainless steel appliances and a floor-to-ceiling view of the backyard.

Upstairs are the bedrooms, plus a second-floor laundry room, which is a kind of convenience many homeowners can only dream of.

And even the basement is finished, with an extra bedroom and one of the bathrooms.

And the backyard comes with perhaps one of the most sought-after features in Toronto: a parking spot.

Although the buyers may have paid a hefty price, from the looks of it, they’re getting a great house.