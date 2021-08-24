10 Toronto homes with some of the city's biggest backyards (PHOTOS)

When it comes to living in Toronto, space is a real commodity, and having one of the biggest backyards in the city is something most people can only dream of.

As it turns out, there are plenty of homes on the market with large outdoor spaces — something that’s become even more in demand during the pandemic. Even when you can’t have something yourself, it’s always fun to see what’s out there and let yourself daydream a little.

From yards with outdoor basketball courts to waterfalls, here are 10 homes with some of the biggest backyards in Toronto.

Sat on a 1.3-acre lot that backs onto a ravine, this six-bedroom, 13-bathroom house has all of the outdoor space you could ever need. It comes with a pool, hot tub, fire pit, grassy lawns, and a dining/lounge area.

This 15,000-sq-ft home sits on a massive 1-acre lot, so it’s got yard space to spare. Not only does it come with its own waterfall, but the home’s pool has a retractable roof, so you can decide whether it’s indoors or outdoors.

On a 300-ft-long lot, its backyard is simply stunning. After being professionally landscaped, according to the listing, it now has a “resort-like” feel with an in-ground pool, wooden deck, outdoor kitchen, and patio dining area.

This backyard is absolutely massive, and it makes use of every space it has. There’s a basketball court, in-ground pool, kids play area, multiple patios, a fireplace, and a cabana with an outdoor shower. It’d definitely be hard to get bored here.

This house is sat on a gargantuan lot (for Toronto, anyway) spanning 2 acres, meaning it has one of the biggest backyards of all the homes on the list. Not much has been done with the yard, but with its massive open lawns, you’d certainly never feel claustrophobic. You’d also live right down the street from Drake, so neighbourhood parties would be pretty exciting.

Another home located on a 2-acre lot, this property has a sprawling backyard with plenty of potential. Although the listing says it needs a little TLC and landscaping, it could become a total oasis if done right.

Sat on a nearly 30,000 sq ft lot, this home’s backyard is outfitted with a stone patio with dining and lounge space, a fire pit, and a huge grassy lawn. It’s also lined with trees, so you’ll feel extra secluded.

With 1.5 acres of property, this house has more than enough yard space. The listing says it has a “sprawling backyard oasis,” and it’s not hard to see why. The yard looks like it could fit an entire soccer field, and the property doesn’t end there. It also extends even further back into a tree-covered area.

This backyard may look narrow, but it’s exceptionally long. And the “party-size deck,” as the listing calls it, also has unobstructed lake views.

This secluded, tree-lined yard could easily trick you into thinking you lived out in the woods rather than in Ontario’s biggest city. And with the lot sitting at more than 22,000 sq ft, there’s plenty of space to enjoy.