This $5.5 million Toronto home has a glass floor like the CN Tower

If you’re a long-time reader of blogTO, this house might look somewhat familiar.

We wrote about 15 Citation Drive all the way back in 2019 when it was just a bungalow.

The bungalow was designed by prominent Toronto architect John Harold Bonnick to be his own family home.

It featured stunning architectural elements like wood tongue-and-groove panel ceilings and a spiral staircase to the basement.

But since the house sold in 2019, it’s had a major glow-up. So much so that it won the BILD’s RenoMark Award this March for Best Exterior Renovation.

The bungalow is no longer a bungalow, as a stunning second storey was added. But fret not, the new owners managed to keep the stunning details of the original mid-century home.

“We were very mindful to keep this type of architecture throughout so that it would be hard to distinguish between the reno and the new build,” owner Spencer Feeley told blogTO.

You’ll notice the statement pieces, like the ceilings and staircase, are still very much intact and newly restored.

They also uncovered some other cool pieces that were original to the house.

“During the renovation, we discovered the original purple brick in the lower living area that was the old rear exterior wall before an addition was put on the house in the ’70s,” Feeley told blogTO.

“I wanted to continue to bring the outside materials into the house seamlessly, so I decided to leave the purple brick exposed inside the living room of the house,” he added.

“This tied in with the yellow brick at the fireplace, which mimics the purple and yellow brick at the front courtyard of the house.”

You’ll also notice the addition of expansive oversized windows, open riser stairs, and loads of skylights, which make this house even more bright and airy.

The main floor is quite similar to the original home but the kitchen has been updated.

It’s now sleek and modern but still very much fits with the overall aesthetic of the house.

The second floor is completely new with a more modern design, most notably in the primary suite with recessed LED lighting on the ceiling.

The primary bedroom ensuite is also very modern with a double integrated sink, a massive two-person tub, and a very fancy shower.

The home has also transformed from a three-bedroom, three-bathroom house to a five-bedroom, five-bathroom home.

One of the bedrooms even has a window that looks into the garage that features a 12-foot hydraulic lift. In short, you can basically keep a car in your bedroom like art.

Another indicator this is no longer a mid-century bungalow is the glass floor with integrated LED lighting in the foyer, which is basically a mini version of the CN Tower glass floor.

But functionally, Feeley told blogTO, “It’s to bring natural light from the skylight above down to the front foyer.”

The house is now fully smart, thanks to the new smart home system. There’s also a state-of-the-art gym and a hobby room.

The basement has gone through some pretty cool upgrades as well with the addition of a fireplace and a wet bar with an under-counter wine fridge, making it perfect for entertaining.

The home sold in 2020 for just over $2.5 million, but with all the additions, the home is now currently listed for $5,488,000.

However, the uniqueness of the home means it’s had some trouble finding a buyer. This is its fourth time being listed this year, but then again, the original bungalow also took a while to sell.

Mid-century homes aren’t for everyone, even if we think they’re the coolest.