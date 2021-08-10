Toronto is currently under a heat warning and a severe thunderstorm watch

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning, as well as a severe thunderstorm watch for the city of Toronto.

According to the warning, humidex values reaching 40°C are expected for the next three days.

“Daytime temperatures will reach the high twenties to low thirties Wednesday and Thursday. These high temperatures will combine with high humidity to result in humidex values near 40 each day. High temperatures Friday may also reach the upper twenties with humidex values again approaching 40,” states the warning, issued on Tuesday afternoon.

“Warm temperatures above 20 degrees each night will provide little relief from the heat. Cooler and less humid air is expected to arrive Friday or by this weekend.”

Meanwhile, the severe thunderstorm watch states that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon into this evening.

“These thunderstorms will be capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h and locally heavy rainfall of 50 mm within 1 hour,” says Environment Canada.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watches when “atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.”

As for the heat warning, the agency says the hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category.

Be sure to drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Without the humidex, temperatures will reach highs of 29°C to 30°C over the next two days.

Looking ahead, Friday cools down and will dip to a low of 15°C.