Toronto has basically turned into a giant ad for Ozempic

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Jun 2 2023, 9:52 pm
Sportsnet

Whether it’s tuning into a baseball game on the weekend, waiting for the streetcar after work, or catching a flight out of town, it seems like Toronto residents can’t escape the presence of Ozempic advertisements just about everywhere.

Semaglutide, which is sold under the name Ozempic, is an anti-diabetic medication that’s used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The insulation regulator was developed by Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk and its main side effect is weight loss.

Videos tagged with #ozempic have amassed hundreds of millions of views on TikTok, with many even accusing A-list celebrities and the uber-wealthy of discretely using the drug to shed weight.

The Food and Drug Administration in the US has even reported an ongoing shortage of the medication as the Ozempic craze has taken over.

Just last month, Canada’s federal health minister announced that he would work alongside other provinces to prevent mass exportations of the drug after thousands of doses were shipped from BC to the US by a Texas-based doctor.

The doctor wrote 17,000 prescriptions for the medication that were filled by pharmacies in BC and subsequently mailed out to American patients.

Over the past few months, more and more Torontonians have noticed advertisements promoting the prescription medication pop up around the city in places you’d least expect, although it’s not exactly clear why.

Based on the number of tweets on social media, it looks like most people are coming face-to-face with Ozempic ads either at Blue Jays games or the airport.

The drug — like many others — is not without a long list of side effects that shouldn’t be taken lightly. Side effects can include swelling/redness/itching at the injection site, tiredness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, and in severe cases, pancreatitis or thyroid tumours.

