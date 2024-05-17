How much money every Toronto FC player is making in 2024

After a few down years, Toronto FC is having a bit of a resurgent season in 2024.

Missing out on the postseason in 2021, 2022, and 2023, a new-look franchise under head coach John Herdman has Toronto currently occupying a playoff spot.

But it hasn’t been without spending a bit of cash to get there.

As released Thursday, the MLS Players Salary Guide via the MLS Players’ Association shows what each Toronto FC player is earning this season. Lorenzo Insigne leads the way with US$15.4 million on his contract, while Federico Bernardeschi comes in at $6.3 million on his own deal. Insigne, a 32-year-old with extensive history on the Italian national team as well as over a decade playing for Napoli, is the second highest-paid player in the league.

You might also like: Toronto had a chance to back out of hosting pricey FIFA World Cup 2026

Unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi is the highest-paid player in the league, making US$20.45 million on Inter Miami.

Not everyone is swimming in the cash, though, with French 22-year-old Nicksoen Gomis the lowest salary on the team, making slightly over US$71,000 per year.

Here’s what every player listed for Toronto FC is making this season (including Ayo Akinola, who recently mutually terminated his contract with the club). All salaries are listed in USD.