Adam Laskaris
May 17 2024, 3:49 pm
How much money every Toronto FC player is making in 2024
John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports

After a few down years, Toronto FC is having a bit of a resurgent season in 2024.

Missing out on the postseason in 2021, 2022, and 2023, a new-look franchise under head coach John Herdman has Toronto currently occupying a playoff spot.

But it hasn’t been without spending a bit of cash to get there.

As released Thursday, the MLS Players Salary Guide via the MLS Players’ Association shows what each Toronto FC player is earning this season. Lorenzo Insigne leads the way with US$15.4 million on his contract, while Federico Bernardeschi comes in at $6.3 million on his own deal. Insigne, a 32-year-old with extensive history on the Italian national team as well as over a decade playing for Napoli, is the second highest-paid player in the league.

Unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi is the highest-paid player in the league, making US$20.45 million on Inter Miami.

Not everyone is swimming in the cash, though, with French 22-year-old Nicksoen Gomis the lowest salary on the team, making slightly over US$71,000 per year.

Here’s what every player listed for Toronto FC is making this season (including Ayo Akinola, who recently mutually terminated his contract with the club). All salaries are listed in USD.

Base Salary Guaranteed Compensation
Ayo Akinola $775,000 $846,875
Federico Bernardeschi $3,125,000 $6,295,381
Alonso Coello $89,716 $94,049
Deybi Flores $400,000 $456,667
Kobe Franklin $89,716 $100,518
Luka Gavran $71,401 $74,868
Nicksoen Gomis $71,401 $71,401
Lorenzo Insigne $7,500,000 $15,400,000
Sean Johnson $426,039 $703,301
Deandre Kerr $100,000 $105,319
Richie Laryea $990,000 $1,208,188
Kevin Long $250,000 $277,500
Matty Longstaff $197,000 $216,376
Aimé Mabika $125,000 $133,125
Cassius Mailula $300,000 $316,003
Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty $175,000 $181,813
Hugo Mbongue $89,716 $101,143
Shane O’Neill $375,000 $413,000
Jonathan Osorio $788,036 $836,369
Prince Osei Owusu $700,000 $807,500
Adam Pearlman $71,401 $84,701
Jordan Perruzza $136,500 $139,000
Raoul Petretta $675,000 $906,625
Greg Ranjitsingh $94,202 $94,202
Sigurd Rosted $750,000 $755,000
Brandon Servania $550,000 $602,708
Luke Singh $140,000 $147,966
Tyrese Spicer $71,401 $73,901
Kosi Thompson $95,000 $100,260
