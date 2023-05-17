Here's how much money each Toronto FC player is making this season

Things haven’t exactly been going the way that Toronto FC planned over the course of the 2023 MLS season.
With just two wins in 12 games to date, Toronto FC sits 15th out of 15th in the MLS Eastern Conference, with the days of being one of the league’s top teams now well in the rearview mirror.
The MLS Players Association released their list of salaries for the league this week, offering fans a peek into both what top stars and depth players make each season.
When it comes to Toronto’s highest-paid players, Lorenzo Insigne tops the list, making a cool US$7.5 million per season, while Federico Bernardeschi is in second place on the squad with US$3.125 million per year.
Insigne’s salary is the highest league-wide, while Bernardeschi comes in at 11th place.
Chicago’s Xherdan Shaqiri is the second-highest-paid player in the league (US$7.35 million), while Javier Hernandez (commonly known as Chicharito) comes in at third place at US$6 million even.
Despite the two Italian talents being among the game’s best-compensated stars (and the team’s total salary bill being the league’s highest), on-field issues have persisted for TFC throughout each of the last two seasons since the duo was introduced midway through last year.
Here’s the full list of Toronto’s salaries for the 2023 MLS season, all of which are in American dollars:
Forwards
- Adama Diomande, $525,000
- Ayo Akinola, $700,000
- Jordan Perruzza, $130,000
- Lorenzo Insigne, $7,500,000
- C.J.Sapong, $600,000
- Deandre Kerr, $85,444
- Federico Bernardeschi, $3,125,000
- Hugo Mbongue, $67,360
Midfielders
- Brandon Servania, $475,000
- Kosi Thompson, $85,444
- Jonathan Osorio, $1,400,000
- Mark-Anthony Kaye, $750,000
- Michael Bradley, $614,286
- Víctor Vázquez, $268,000
Defenders
- Kobe Franklin, $67,360
- Aimé Mabika, $85,444
- Alonso Coello, $67,360
- Cristián Gutiérrez, $300,000
- Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, $152,500
- Luke Singh, $85,444
- Matt Hedges, $776,250
- Raoul Petretta, $625,000
- Richie Laryea, $1,170,402
- Shane O’Neill, $350,000
- Sigurd Rosted, $763,636
- Themi Antonoglou, $68,775
Goalkeepers
- Tomás Romero, $120,000
- Sean Johnson, $405,751
- Greg Ranjitsingh, $95,000
Toronto has failed to qualify for the playoffs since 2020, when they were bounced out in the first round by Nashville while playing their American home games in East Hartford, Connecticut, due to the travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s where Toronto ranks in comparison to the rest of the league:
|Team
|Guaranteed compensation
|Toronto FC
|$25,741,930
|LA Galaxy
|$23,463,025
|Atlanta United
|$21,257,396
|DC United
|$20,016,591
|Austin FC
|$19,922,021
|Chicago Fire
|$19,800,919
|Seattle Sounders FC
|$18,947,463
|New England Revolution
|$18,909,273
|Inter Miami
|$18,055,548
|LAFC
|$17,483,012
|Houston Dynamo
|$17,252,231
|Columbus Crew
|$16,060,111
|Sporting Kansas City
|$15,454,335
|New York City FC
|$15,448,629
|FC Cincinnati
|$15,087,380
|Portland Timbers
|$14,449,409
|FC Dallas
|$14,399,519
|Nashville SC
|$14,207,528
|Charlotte FC
|$13,473,928
|Colorado Rapids
|$13,106,961
|San Jose Earthquakes
|$13,022,374
|Philadelphia Union
|$12,804,172
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|$12,746,625
|Minnesota United
|$12,285,685
|Real Salt Lake
|$12,138,719
|Orlando City SC
|$11,227,559
|New York Red Bulls
|$11,163,066
|St. Louis City SC
|$10,933,074
|Montreal
|$10,800,128
The full list of MLS salaries is available on the MLS Players’ Association website.
- You might also like:
- MLS reveals massive changes to its playoff format for this season