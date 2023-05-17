Here's how much money each Toronto FC player is making this season

Things haven’t exactly been going the way that Toronto FC planned over the course of the 2023 MLS season.

With just two wins in 12 games to date, Toronto FC sits 15th out of 15th in the MLS Eastern Conference, with the days of being one of the league’s top teams now well in the rearview mirror.

The MLS Players Association released their list of salaries for the league this week, offering fans a peek into both what top stars and depth players make each season.

When it comes to Toronto’s highest-paid players, Lorenzo Insigne tops the list, making a cool US$7.5 million per season, while Federico Bernardeschi is in second place on the squad with US$3.125 million per year.

Insigne’s salary is the highest league-wide, while Bernardeschi comes in at 11th place.

Chicago’s Xherdan Shaqiri is the second-highest-paid player in the league (US$7.35 million), while Javier Hernandez (commonly known as Chicharito) comes in at third place at US$6 million even.

Despite the two Italian talents being among the game’s best-compensated stars (and the team’s total salary bill being the league’s highest), on-field issues have persisted for TFC throughout each of the last two seasons since the duo was introduced midway through last year.

Here’s the full list of Toronto’s salaries for the 2023 MLS season, all of which are in American dollars:

Forwards

Adama Diomande, $525,000

Ayo Akinola, $700,000

Jordan Perruzza, $130,000

Lorenzo Insigne, $7,500,000

C.J.Sapong, $600,000

Deandre Kerr, $85,444

Federico Bernardeschi, $3,125,000

Hugo Mbongue, $67,360



Midfielders

Brandon Servania, $475,000

Kosi Thompson, $85,444

Jonathan Osorio, $1,400,000

Mark-Anthony Kaye, $750,000

Michael Bradley, $614,286

Víctor Vázquez, $268,000

Defenders

Kobe Franklin, $67,360

Aimé Mabika, $85,444

Alonso Coello, $67,360

Cristián Gutiérrez, $300,000

Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, $152,500

Luke Singh, $85,444

Matt Hedges, $776,250

Raoul Petretta, $625,000

Richie Laryea, $1,170,402

Shane O’Neill, $350,000

Sigurd Rosted, $763,636

Themi Antonoglou, $68,775

Goalkeepers

Tomás Romero, $120,000

Sean Johnson, $405,751

Greg Ranjitsingh, $95,000

Toronto has failed to qualify for the playoffs since 2020, when they were bounced out in the first round by Nashville while playing their American home games in East Hartford, Connecticut, due to the travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s where Toronto ranks in comparison to the rest of the league:

Team Guaranteed compensation Toronto FC $25,741,930 LA Galaxy $23,463,025 Atlanta United $21,257,396 DC United $20,016,591 Austin FC $19,922,021 Chicago Fire $19,800,919 Seattle Sounders FC $18,947,463 New England Revolution $18,909,273 Inter Miami $18,055,548 LAFC $17,483,012 Houston Dynamo $17,252,231 Columbus Crew $16,060,111 Sporting Kansas City $15,454,335 New York City FC $15,448,629 FC Cincinnati $15,087,380 Portland Timbers $14,449,409 FC Dallas $14,399,519 Nashville SC $14,207,528 Charlotte FC $13,473,928 Colorado Rapids $13,106,961 San Jose Earthquakes $13,022,374 Philadelphia Union $12,804,172 Vancouver Whitecaps $12,746,625 Minnesota United $12,285,685 Real Salt Lake $12,138,719 Orlando City SC $11,227,559 New York Red Bulls $11,163,066 St. Louis City SC $10,933,074 Montreal $10,800,128

The full list of MLS salaries is available on the MLS Players’ Association website.