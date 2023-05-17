SportsSoccer

Here's how much money each Toronto FC player is making this season

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
May 17 2023, 3:46 pm
Here's how much money each Toronto FC player is making this season
John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Things haven’t exactly been going the way that Toronto FC planned over the course of the 2023 MLS season.

With just two wins in 12 games to date, Toronto FC sits 15th out of 15th in the MLS Eastern Conference, with the days of being one of the league’s top teams now well in the rearview mirror.

The MLS Players Association released their list of salaries for the league this week, offering fans a peek into both what top stars and depth players make each season.

When it comes to Toronto’s highest-paid players, Lorenzo Insigne tops the list, making a cool US$7.5 million per season, while Federico Bernardeschi is in second place on the squad with US$3.125 million per year. 

Insigne’s salary is the highest league-wide, while Bernardeschi comes in at 11th place.

Chicago’s Xherdan Shaqiri is the second-highest-paid player in the league (US$7.35 million), while Javier Hernandez (commonly known as Chicharito) comes in at third place at US$6 million even.

Despite the two Italian talents being among the game’s best-compensated stars (and the team’s total salary bill being the league’s highest), on-field issues have persisted for TFC throughout each of the last two seasons since the duo was introduced midway through last year. 

Here’s the full list of Toronto’s salaries for the 2023 MLS season, all of which are in American dollars:

Forwards

  • Adama Diomande, $525,000 
  • Ayo Akinola, $700,000 
  • Jordan Perruzza, $130,000 
  • Lorenzo Insigne, $7,500,000 
  • C.J.Sapong, $600,000 
  • Deandre Kerr, $85,444 
  • Federico Bernardeschi, $3,125,000 
  • Hugo Mbongue, $67,360

Midfielders

  • Brandon Servania, $475,000 
  • Kosi Thompson, $85,444 
  • Jonathan Osorio, $1,400,000
  • Mark-Anthony Kaye, $750,000 
  • Michael Bradley, $614,286 
  • Víctor Vázquez, $268,000 

Defenders

  • Kobe Franklin, $67,360
  • Aimé Mabika, $85,444
  • Alonso Coello, $67,360
  • Cristián Gutiérrez, $300,000
  • Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, $152,500 
  • Luke Singh, $85,444
  • Matt Hedges, $776,250
  • Raoul Petretta, $625,000
  • Richie Laryea, $1,170,402
  • Shane O’Neill, $350,000
  • Sigurd Rosted, $763,636
  • Themi Antonoglou, $68,775

Goalkeepers

  • Tomás Romero, $120,000 
  • Sean Johnson, $405,751 
  • Greg Ranjitsingh, $95,000

Toronto has failed to qualify for the playoffs since 2020, when they were bounced out in the first round by Nashville while playing their American home games in East Hartford, Connecticut, due to the travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s where Toronto ranks in comparison to the rest of the league:

Team Guaranteed compensation
Toronto FC $25,741,930
LA Galaxy $23,463,025
Atlanta United $21,257,396
DC United $20,016,591
Austin FC $19,922,021
Chicago Fire $19,800,919
Seattle Sounders FC $18,947,463
New England Revolution $18,909,273
Inter Miami $18,055,548
LAFC $17,483,012
Houston Dynamo $17,252,231
Columbus Crew $16,060,111
Sporting Kansas City $15,454,335
New York City FC $15,448,629
FC Cincinnati $15,087,380
Portland Timbers $14,449,409
FC Dallas $14,399,519
Nashville SC $14,207,528
Charlotte FC $13,473,928
Colorado Rapids $13,106,961
San Jose Earthquakes $13,022,374
Philadelphia Union $12,804,172
Vancouver Whitecaps $12,746,625
Minnesota United $12,285,685
Real Salt Lake $12,138,719
Orlando City SC $11,227,559
New York Red Bulls $11,163,066
St. Louis City SC $10,933,074
Montreal $10,800,128

The full list of MLS salaries is available on the MLS Players’ Association website.

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Soccer
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.