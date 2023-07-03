Toronto FC unveil new Caribbean Carnival-inspired kits

Toronto FC has unveiled its newest uniform, and it’s popping with colour.

As part of Major League Soccer’s initiative to showcase the culture of each club’s city, the team has introduced the Energy Kit, inspired by Toronto’s annual Caribbean Carnival.

The vibrant design was introduced to players with the help of masqueraders and a steel pan band.

Feel the rhythm 🥁🎊 Introducing the Toronto FC x @adidas Energy Kit Get yours at @ShopRSApparel. Also available on https://t.co/p2WGPGT8Yu — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) July 3, 2023

The new alternate uniform also showcases the “All For One” pillars on the jock tag, symbolizing team unity.

“We are thrilled Toronto FC was granted the opportunity to unveil a third kit to our supporters this summer,” said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez in a press release. “The Energy Kit is one of a kind, and it embodies the essence of our vibrant Caribbean community in so many ways.”

The Energy Kit will be worn for the first time at BMO Field on July 8th during Toronto FC’s annual Caribbean Heritage Night. The event will feature Caribbean cuisine, a pre-game tailgate with Soca DJs, performances by steel pan bands, and appearances by participants from the Junior Carnival Parade. Soca sensation Machel Montano will also be part of the kit’s lookbook and provide the campaign’s soundtrack.

Fans can purchase the Energy Kit now at shop.RealSports.ca, MLSstore.com, or BMO Field retail stands during TFC home games.