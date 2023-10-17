Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley announces retirement

Toronto FC legend Michael Bradley is calling it a career.

Today, the 36-year-old midfielder — who has spent nearly a decade with Toronto — announced that he’ll be hanging up the boots at the end of the MLS season, which comes to a conclusion this Saturday.

“On January 13, 2014, I sat at a press conference and said that I had never been ‘more excited, more determined, and more motivated for any challenge in my entire career.’ I meant every single word,” said Bradley in a statement. “For the last 10 years, I have spilled my blood, sweat, and tears trying to help this club be the best it could be. There were some incredible days – moments that will stay with me for the rest of my life – and some bad ones too. But I never stopped giving everything I had. Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, and everyone inside the club. Thank you to the fans for the unforgettable nights at BMO Field. This city and this club will always be home.”

Bradley was named team captain back in 2015 and won the only MLS Cup in franchise history in 2017. On the international stage, he was a staple of the United States squad for years, making both the 2010 and 2014 World Cup rosters.

“Over the past decade with Toronto FC, Michael Bradley has become a club legend,” said Toronto FC President Bill Manning. “As Captain in over 300 games, Michael has raised many trophies along the way and has represented this club in the best possible way. His accomplishments with TFC will live on forever and all of us at the club thank him for the memories.”

During his time with Toronto FC, Bradley registered 19 goals through 308 appearances in all competitions, while also holding the distinction of playing every minute of every playoff game in franchise history.