Toronto cop gives man the finger and says they can park illegally to get coffee

Toronto’s finest weren’t showing off their finest behaviour in a new viral video circulating on social media, claiming they were justified in parking illegally for a coffee run and even giving someone the finger after he called them out.

The clip, captured on Berkeley Street between Front and King streets, shows a man confronting two police officers who were returning to their squad car — which was parked blocking a loading dock — after a Starbucks run.

One of the officers attempts to be civil with the man at first, claiming that cops work 11-hour shifts and that they “need caffeine.” While relatable, needing caffeine is, unfortunately, not an explanation that us non-badge-wielding normies get to use when rushing for a pick-me-up on the job.

However, the same officer later can be seen flipping the finger at the person filming as the cops drive off with their much-needed caffeine fix.

While only one of the officers’ badges is visible in the footage, it appears the female officer who gave the finger is police Constable Mona Strazzella, who is named on Ontario’s Sunshine List as earning $101,889.12 in 2022.

blogTO has reached out to Toronto Police Service seeking immediate comment on the officers’ behaviour in the video.

This is far from the first time that Toronto officers have faced criticism for parking illegally for their own caffeination needs, or just because they felt like it. Many similar cases have been recorded of police engaging in parking behaviour that the vast majority would face harsh tickets for doing themselves.

One downtown Toronto pedestrian plaza has frequently been used by the adjacent 52 Division police station as its own personal parking lot, with the force even going so far as to cordon off the public space for its own use.

In another hilarious instance, a Toronto cop was seen issuing tickets to cars on Grosvenor Street, all while an OPP patrol car was parked illegally on a sidewalk directly across the street.