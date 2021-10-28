11 companies hiring more than 100 positions in Toronto this November

Toronto is Canada’s largest job market, and one of the perks of living here is there’s always a new opportunity just around the corner.

Every month, we round up companies hiring in Toronto, so check out who’s looking for new team members (whether in the city or remotely) this month.

Who: One of Canada’s fastest-growing companies, online car purchasing and delivery platform Canada Drives allows customers to find and choose their vehicle, pay in full or finance, sign all documents and have their vehicle delivered to their doorstep, as quickly as the same day.

Jobs: Current openings include Customer Service Representative, Credit Analyst, Inbound Customer Service Agent, Inventory Accountant, Senior Accountant, Class A,B,C,D Drives, Customer Service Representative – Insurance, Dispatch Manager, Dispatcher/Customer Service Representative and more.

Perks: Employees enjoy full MSP & benefits, a fully stocked kitchen, subsidized transit pass, and monthly team events.

More: Check out Canada Drives’ job board for current opportunities.

Who: Humi is Canada’s leading HR, Payroll, and Benefits solution for rapidly scaling small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Canada. A company filled with builders and boundary-pushers, Humi is focused on building the tools to help Canadian organizations foster their greatest asset: their employees. Before Humi, there was no truly unified solution that tied together the intricacies of HR for SMBs.

Jobs: Humi is hiring across seven different teams, including an Engineering Lead, Payroll

People Business Partner, Senior Product Designer, Talent Acquisition Specialist, and more.

Perks: The newest perk features long(er) weekends, every weekend. All operations close at 1 pm on Fridays! We’re a remote-first company that offers equity ownership for all full-time employees, virtual onboarding and social events, and a competitive employee benefits package. Humi takes the mental health and wellness of Humigos seriously and offers extended employee and family assistance program (EFAP) services through its partnership with InkBlot Therapy.

More: To learn more about Humi and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.

Who: Ownr is a digital platform that offers a simple and convenient way for Canadian entrepreneurs to automate sophisticated legal tasks like registering or incorporating a business. With Ownr, Canadians can register or incorporate in less than 15 minutes and create, store, and update legal documents – including tax filing, employee management, and stock options – all with complete legal support. Since 2017, Ownr has helped 50,000 entrepreneurs launch and grow their businesses and is operated by RBC Ventures.

Jobs: Software Engineer I, Senior Software Engineer II, Engineering Manager II, Product Manager, Senior Product Designer, Senior SEO Manager

Perks: Ownr understands that to be the best at work, you need to have a life outside of work. That’s why they have generous travel policies, top health and dental benefits, healthy snacks, and more. Ownr employees have access to a customizable benefits package and RBC’s comprehensive compensation program.

More: To learn more about Ownr and to check out their current openings, visit their career page.

Who: NeuPath is Canada’s leading healthcare provider that delivers category-leading treatment for chronic pain, as well as spinal injuries, sports-related injuries, and concussions. NeuPath is a vertically integrated health care provider utilizing research, data-driven insights, technology, and interdisciplinary care to help restore function for patients. NeuPath owns 13 clinics across Canada dedicated to providing holistic treatment plans to Canadians, recently through their Rapid Access Program and through telehealth offerings with KumoCare, a virtual care platform recently acquired by NeuPath. NeuPath is focused on empowering people to live their best lives.

Jobs: NeuPath is looking to hire eight physicians for each clinic – totalling over 100 Pain physicians. They are also looking to hire over 20 Primary Care Physicians for KumoCare.

Perks: With virtual-care and a patient self-management app, you can choose your balance of flexible clinic or remote patient care operations. You will have access to fluoroscopy suites, 13 state of the art accredited clinics across Canada and expanding and a network of 120+ healthcare providers. NeuPath has forward-thinking leadership, with a commitment to education and development. They are technologically focused (patient app & VR partner) with full regulatory & marketing support, and premium turn-key administrative services.

More: To learn more about NeuPath and to apply for these open positions, contact Bjōrn Thies, VP People & Culture, at [email protected] .

Who: Traction on Demand is North America’s largest Salesforce consulting partner and app development firm. The company has consistently been recognized as one of the fastest growing, best managed and happiest workplaces in North America. Traction on Demand also hosts online and in-person business, recruitment and tech-focused conferences throughout the year.

Jobs: Traction on Demand is growing and currently looking for a Solution Architect, Business Analyst, Project Manager, Developer, and a Business Development Manager.

Perks: Extensive flexible work options; monthly community events; fitness allowance; remote office set-up allowance; lunch program; 2 paid volunteer days per year; quarterly profit sharing; health, dental and vision; personal and health spending accounts; employee assistance program; fully paid 12-week Traction baby benefit; employee stock ownership plan; continued learning opportunities and more.

More: To learn more about Traction on Demand, visit their jobs page.

Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Their mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered.

Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for an Admissions Coordinator; Career Services Advisor; National Alumni Coordinator; Cyber Security Instructor; Mentor (Development, Data Science, or Cyber Security); Student Success Coordinator, Reskilling; Intermediate Project Manager; Director, Learning Product; Learning Experience Designer; Product Manager; Senior Software Developer; Academic Business Development Manager (APAC); Academic Business Development Manager (North America); Business Development Manager (Canada and USA); Proposal Writer – Government Team; Proposal Writer – USA or North America; Workforce Development Officer – APAC; Workforce Development Officer – USA or North America; Workforce Development Specialist – Government Team; Associate Manager, Marketing Campaigns; and a Sr. Manager, Integrated Marketing, to join their clan of gritty, ambitious and quirky humans.

Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.

More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on their careers page.

Who: Jane offers healthcare practitioners online booking, charting, scheduling, video and invoicing on one secure, beautifully designed system. Jane was founded by Trevor Johnston and Alison Taylor, a product-person and a customer-person, who are the Co-CEOs. This means the two main teams at Jane (the product and the customer team) are both led by doers who understand the job. There are no suits at Jane. There isn’t even a sales team! Jane is growing and has an exciting future ahead, including interesting and challenging projects like their own (J)analytics platform, a patient care initiative, global insurance integrations, COVID-19 vaccination scheduling, and video conferencing, all *without* putting in 60+ hour work weeks.

Jobs: Javascript Developer – Scheduling, Javascript Developer – Practitioner Experience, Full Stack Developer, Ruby Developer, Project Manager – Jane Identity, Senior Javascript Developer – Architecture, Customer Support.

Perks: Perks are nice, and Jane has plenty, but more important is the way the company works. Read Jane’s values to see if its mission-based team and customer-centric company is something you’d like to be a part of building. They take care of staff through providing three all staff Jane-cation days and your birthday off every year on top of generous vacation time and a company-wide winter holiday break, extended health care from day one, participation in Jane’s Employee Stock purchase plan (JSOP), a remote-first workplace, $500 annual wellness fund, a no-fixed-limit sick leave policy, an opportunity to “help the helpers” and serve a vast community of healthcare practitioners making the world a better, healthier place.

More: To learn more or check out available jobs, visit Jane’s website.