Local Cineplex dealing with shortage of buttery topping

Aug 15 2023, 6:05 pm
JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

If you haven’t been living under a rock, you’ll know that movie theatres have seen a major comeback in the post-pandemic months, thanks in large to blockbusters like Barbie and Oppenheimer.

And while there are definitely better (and worse) cinemas around the city to take in your favourite flick, movie-goers were likely unprepared for a new and fresh problem: a butter topping shortage.

Let’s be honest here —  there are few things more satisfying than munching on some movie theatre popcorn, generously doused in “buttery topping,” a sentiment that was shared by others lamenting its absence.

Others shared that “buttery topping” was not the only concession good that Cineplex seemed to be missing.

Others seemed to be taking the topping shortage in stride (and with a healthy dose of humour).

At the time of writing, Cineplex has not officially commented on the shortage, but here’s hoping that the buttertop trees manage to continue producing everyone’s favourite concession topping soon.

 

