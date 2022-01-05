As Toronto rental prices continue to creep back up, it comes as no surprise that renters are looking out for the cheapest available apartments.

Just last month, the average one-bedroom rent price in Toronto hit a whopping $1,850, which is well beyond most people’s rental budget. For something below that average, below are the five cheapest rental apartments available in Toronto right now, rounded up courtesy of Zoocasa.

All priced between $800 and $1,050, they’ll give you an insight into what’s available on the lowest end of the price spectrum. Although some of them are the dreaded Toronto basement units, which definitely aren’t for everyone, a few are located nicely above ground. So if your housing goal is to save as much money as possible while still living in the city, these are the rentals you’ll want to check out.

One bedroom

One bathroom

No parking

Private entrance, updated kitchen and washroom, walking distance to TTC

One bedroom

One bathroom

No parking

Basement unit, updated kitchen with new appliances

One bedroom

One bathroom

0-499 sq ft

No parking

Second-floor unit, close to Chinatown and University of Toronto

One bedroom

One bathroom

700 sq ft

No parking

Basement unit, utilities and Wi-Fi included