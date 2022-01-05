These are the cheapest rental apartments available in Toronto right now (PHOTOS)
As Toronto rental prices continue to creep back up, it comes as no surprise that renters are looking out for the cheapest available apartments.
Just last month, the average one-bedroom rent price in Toronto hit a whopping $1,850, which is well beyond most people’s rental budget. For something below that average, below are the five cheapest rental apartments available in Toronto right now, rounded up courtesy of Zoocasa.
All priced between $800 and $1,050, they’ll give you an insight into what’s available on the lowest end of the price spectrum. Although some of them are the dreaded Toronto basement units, which definitely aren’t for everyone, a few are located nicely above ground. So if your housing goal is to save as much money as possible while still living in the city, these are the rentals you’ll want to check out.
677 Brock Avenue – $800
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- No parking
- Private entrance, updated kitchen and washroom, walking distance to TTC
132 Mcroberts Avenue – $975
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- No parking
- Basement unit, updated kitchen with new appliances
0 Spadina Avenue – $1,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 0-499 sq ft
- No parking
- Second-floor unit, close to Chinatown and University of Toronto
137 Earlscourt Avenue – $1,050
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 700 sq ft
- No parking
- Basement unit, utilities and Wi-Fi included
184 Parkmount Road – $1,050
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- No parking
- Basement unit, furnished, close to DVP and subway