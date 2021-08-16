Here's what $500,000 will get you in neighbourhoods across Toronto

With real estate prices rising in most Toronto neighbourhoods, it’s starting to feel like $500,000 will barely get you a shoebox-sized condo.

But in reality, that’s not necessarily true. Half a million dollars can still get you a decent home in Toronto, and depending on which neighbourhood you’re looking in, it can even fetch you a two- or three-bedroom unit.

To give you an idea of how far that amount of money could go, below are more than 20 homes that recently sold in different neighbourhoods across Toronto, all at or around $500,000. From recently renovated units with plenty of building amenities to open, airy lofts, there are a lot more options out there at $500,000 than you might think.

Bay Street Corridor

763 Bay Street

$537,000

Studio

1 bathroom

0-499 sq ft

Church and Wellesley

285 Mutual Street

$492,000

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

500-599 sq ft

Grange Park

80 Patrick Street

$450,000

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

0-499 sq ft

Roncesvalles

347 Sorauren Avenue

$550,000

Studio loft

1 bathroom

500-599 sq ft

Little Portugal

68 Abell Street

$485,000

1+1 bedroom

1 bathroom

500-599 sq ft

St. Lawrence

222 The Esplanade

$522,000

1+1 bedroom

1 bathroom

500-599 sq ft

Mimico

11 Superior Avenue

$499,900

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

500-599 sq ft

Fashion District

20 John Street

$542,888

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

0-499 sq ft

Niagara

219 Fort York Boulevard

$447,500

Studio

1 bathroom

0-499 sq ft

Yorkdale

3091 Dufferin Street

$524,999

1+1 bedroom

1 bathroom

500-599 sq ft

Eglinton East

915 Midland Avenue

$461,000

3 bedroom

1 bathroom

900-999 sq ft

Woburn

88 Grangeway Avenue

$510,000

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

600-699 sq ft

Malvern

8 Rosebank Drive

$500,000

1+1 bedroom

1 bathroom

600-699 sq ft

Humberwood

710 Humberwood Boulevard

$515,000

1+1 bedroom

1 bathroom

600-699 sq ft

Kingsview Village

11 Wincott Drive

$463,000

2 bedroom

1 bathroom

1000-1,199 sq ft

Moss Park

313 Richmond Street East

$530,000

1+1 bedroom

1 bathroom

600-699 sq ft

Agincourt North

5225 Finch Avenue East

$535,000

2+1 bedroom

1 bathroom

700-799 sq ft

Bayview Village

1 Rean Drive

$530,000

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

600-699 sq ft

Lawrence Manor

650 Lawrence Avenue West

$550,000

1+1 bedroom

1 bathroom

800-899 sq ft

Pleasant View

1900 Sheppard Avenue East

$525,000

2+1 bedroom

2 bathroom

1,000-1,199 sq ft

Thorncliffe Park

11 Thorncliffe Park Drive

$535,000

2 bedroom

2 bathroom

900-999 sq ft

York University Heights

455 Sentinel Road

$506,000

3 bedroom

2 bathroom

1,000-1,199 sq ft

Kennedy Park

5 Greystone Walk Drive