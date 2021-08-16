Here's what $500,000 will get you in neighbourhoods across Toronto
Aug 16 2021, 12:38 pm
With real estate prices rising in most Toronto neighbourhoods, it’s starting to feel like $500,000 will barely get you a shoebox-sized condo.
But in reality, that’s not necessarily true. Half a million dollars can still get you a decent home in Toronto, and depending on which neighbourhood you’re looking in, it can even fetch you a two- or three-bedroom unit.
To give you an idea of how far that amount of money could go, below are more than 20 homes that recently sold in different neighbourhoods across Toronto, all at or around $500,000. From recently renovated units with plenty of building amenities to open, airy lofts, there are a lot more options out there at $500,000 than you might think.
Bay Street Corridor
- $537,000
- Studio
- 1 bathroom
- 0-499 sq ft
Church and Wellesley
- $492,000
- 1 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- 500-599 sq ft
Grange Park
- $450,000
- 1 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- 0-499 sq ft
Roncesvalles
- $550,000
- Studio loft
- 1 bathroom
- 500-599 sq ft
Little Portugal
- $485,000
- 1+1 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- 500-599 sq ft
St. Lawrence
- $522,000
- 1+1 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- 500-599 sq ft
Mimico
- $499,900
- 1 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- 500-599 sq ft
Fashion District
- $542,888
- 1 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- 0-499 sq ft
Niagara
- $447,500
- Studio
- 1 bathroom
- 0-499 sq ft
Yorkdale
- $524,999
- 1+1 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- 500-599 sq ft
Eglinton East
- $461,000
- 3 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- 900-999 sq ft
Woburn
- $510,000
- 1 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- 600-699 sq ft
Malvern
- $500,000
- 1+1 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- 600-699 sq ft
Humberwood
- $515,000
- 1+1 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- 600-699 sq ft
Kingsview Village
- $463,000
- 2 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- 1000-1,199 sq ft
Moss Park
- $530,000
- 1+1 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- 600-699 sq ft
Agincourt North
- $535,000
- 2+1 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- 700-799 sq ft
Bayview Village
- $530,000
- 1 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- 600-699 sq ft
Lawrence Manor
- $550,000
- 1+1 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- 800-899 sq ft
Pleasant View
- $525,000
- 2+1 bedroom
- 2 bathroom
- 1,000-1,199 sq ft
Thorncliffe Park
- $535,000
- 2 bedroom
- 2 bathroom
- 900-999 sq ft
York University Heights
- $506,000
- 3 bedroom
- 2 bathroom
- 1,000-1,199 sq ft
Kennedy Park
- $495,000
- 1 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- 500-599 sq ft