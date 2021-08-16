Real EstateUrbanized

Here's what $500,000 will get you in neighbourhoods across Toronto

Aug 16 2021
Here's what $500,000 will get you in neighbourhoods across Toronto
With real estate prices rising in most Toronto neighbourhoods, it’s starting to feel like $500,000 will barely get you a shoebox-sized condo.

But in reality, that’s not necessarily true. Half a million dollars can still get you a decent home in Toronto, and depending on which neighbourhood you’re looking in, it can even fetch you a two- or three-bedroom unit.

To give you an idea of how far that amount of money could go, below are more than 20 homes that recently sold in different neighbourhoods across Toronto, all at or around $500,000. From recently renovated units with plenty of building amenities to open, airy lofts, there are a lot more options out there at $500,000 than you might think.

Bay Street Corridor

toronto $500 000 condos real estate

Century 21 Leading Edge Realty

763 Bay Street

  • $537,000
  • Studio
  • 1 bathroom
  • 0-499 sq ft

Church and Wellesley

RE/MAX Escarpment Realty

285 Mutual Street

  • $492,000
  • 1 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • 500-599 sq ft

Grange Park

toronto $500 000 condos real estate

Sutton Group-admiral Realty

80 Patrick Street

  • $450,000
  • 1 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • 0-499 sq ft

Roncesvalles

Royal LePage Real Estate Services

347 Sorauren Avenue

  • $550,000
  • Studio loft
  • 1 bathroom
  • 500-599 sq ft

Little Portugal

toronto $500 000 condos real estate

Aimhome Realty

68 Abell Street

  • $485,000
  • 1+1 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • 500-599 sq ft

St. Lawrence

Search Realty Corp

222 The Esplanade

  • $522,000
  • 1+1 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • 500-599 sq ft

Mimico

toronto $500 000 condos real estate

Royal LePage Signature Realty

11 Superior Avenue

  • $499,900
  • 1 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • 500-599 sq ft

Fashion District

Condowong Real Estate

20 John Street

  • $542,888
  • 1 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • 0-499 sq ft

Niagara

toronto $500 000 condos real estate

Right At Home Realty

219 Fort York Boulevard

  • $447,500
  • Studio
  • 1 bathroom
  • 0-499 sq ft

Yorkdale

RE/MAX Real Estate Centre

3091 Dufferin Street

  • $524,999
  • 1+1 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • 500-599 sq ft

Eglinton East

RE/MAX All-Stars Realty

915 Midland Avenue

  • $461,000
  • 3 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • 900-999 sq ft

Woburn

Real Estate Homeward

88 Grangeway Avenue

  • $510,000
  • 1 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • 600-699 sq ft

Malvern

RE/MAX Hallmark Realty

8 Rosebank Drive

  • $500,000
  • 1+1 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • 600-699 sq ft

Humberwood

Royal LePage Porritt Real Estate

710 Humberwood Boulevard

  • $515,000
  • 1+1 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • 600-699 sq ft

Kingsview Village

toronto $500 000 condos real estate

RE/MAX Realtron Realty

11 Wincott Drive

  • $463,000
  • 2 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • 1000-1,199 sq ft

Moss Park

RE/MAX Aboutowne Realty Corp

313 Richmond Street East

  • $530,000
  • 1+1 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • 600-699 sq ft

Agincourt North

Homelife Today Realty

5225 Finch Avenue East

  • $535,000
  • 2+1 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • 700-799 sq ft

Bayview Village

toronto $500 000 condos real estate

Century 21 Percy Fulton

1 Rean Drive

  • $530,000
  • 1 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • 600-699 sq ft

Lawrence Manor

Southeby’s International Realty Canada

650 Lawrence Avenue West

  • $550,000
  • 1+1 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • 800-899 sq ft

Pleasant View

Right At Home Realty

1900 Sheppard Avenue East

  • $525,000
  • 2+1 bedroom
  • 2 bathroom
  • 1,000-1,199 sq ft

Thorncliffe Park

Homelife/Miracle Realty

11 Thorncliffe Park Drive

  • $535,000
  • 2 bedroom
  • 2 bathroom
  • 900-999 sq ft

York University Heights

Public Choice Realty

455 Sentinel Road

  • $506,000
  • 3 bedroom
  • 2 bathroom
  • 1,000-1,199 sq ft

Kennedy Park

toronto $500 000 condos real estate

Right At Home Realty

5 Greystone Walk Drive

  • $495,000
  • 1 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • 500-599 sq ft

