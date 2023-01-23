Toronto could be blasted with 20 cm of snow this week

Another big dump of snow is in store for the people of Toronto this week amid one of the gloomiest winters in recent history, threatening up to 20 cm of accumulation by the time all is said and done.

“A Texas low is expected to bring snow to southern Ontario late Wednesday into Thursday,” warned Environment and Climate Change Canada early Monday in a special weather statement that will likely turn into a storm or snowfall warning as the week progresses.

“Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm are possible, with locally higher amounts of up to 20 cm. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts.”

The federal weather agency says that this “significant snowfall” could result in reduced visibility around the region, as well as rapid accumulation on the ground, making travel conditions hazardous.

Significant accumulating snow ⛄ is expected to begin on Wednesday and end from west to east on Thursday. Be prepared for winter weather! #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/AwTnf1F0AQ — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) January 22, 2023

While the big storm isn’t slated to hit the City of Toronto until Wednesday, meteorologists say that a weaker system will bring light snowfall into the GTA on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

“A larger storm will take aim at the region for the middle of the week and likely have an impact on multiple commute times, with a healthy swath of snow associated with it,” notes The Weather Network.

“For some in southern Ontario, this could be the biggest snowfall event so far this season if the higher totals pan out. There is, however, still some uncertainty with the exact snowfall amounts.”

Fortunately, temperatures should remain relatively mild (for Toronto) throughout the whole shebang, dropping no lower than -2°C during the day between now and the end of the work week, with feels-like temperatures reaching -7°C on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The coldest air we’ll feel this week will arrive overnight on Thursday, bringing temps down to about -10°C, if the forecast is correct. Things will really start to drop off on Sunday if nothing changes, with a wind chill of -11°C expected.