This is what Toronto looked like in the 1930s (PHOTOS)

blogTO Editors
blogTO Editors
|
May 29 2023, 3:22 pm
Toronto Archives. With files from Derek Flack.

Toronto in the 1930s was as photographically rich as it was economically poor.

The stock market crash of 1929 had profound effect on Torontonians and by 1933, the unemployment rate in the city was a whopping 30%, and those that did have jobs saw their wages drop by as much as 60%.

Despite the financial climate, however, the decade did witness the construction of a number of major architectural landmarks.

The beautiful Canadian Bank of Commerce Building (now Commerce Court North) was the tallest in the British Empire upon its completion in 1930 (and remained so until 1962), while Maple Leaf Gardens and the Canada Life Building opened in 1931.

College Park was also completed at the beginning of the decade, though construction had begun in 1928.

In the 1930s, Toronto Eaton’s was the place to shop, Peter Witt streetcars were common on city streets, and a ticket to watch the Leafs play was 75 cents.

Here’s what it all looked like.

Toronto skyline 1930s

The skyline in the 1930s is vastly different than today’s view.

Toronto Skyline 1930s

An aerial shot of downtown, 1930s.

Toronto 1930s

Looking north up Bay, 1930.

Toronto 1930s

Airship and Canadian Bank of Commerce Building, 1930.

Toronto 1930s

Carlton approaching College (before realignment), 1930.

Don Valley 1930s

The Don River (Brick Works in the background), 1931.

Toronto 1930s

Eaton’s Round Room, 1931.

Toronto 1930s

St. Andrew’s Market on Adelaide, 1932.

Great Depression Toronto

Yonge Street Mission, 1933.

Toronto 1930s

Birks Jewelers, 1934.

Toronto 1930s

Canada Life Building (and Osgoode Hall), 1934.

Toronto 1930s

Maple Leaf Gardens, 1934.

Toronto 1930s

Leslie Beach (replaced by the Spit), 1935.

Toronto 1930s

Yonge looking south at the Jolly Miller Tavern, 1936.

Toronto 1930s

Toronto Stock Exchange, 1937.

Toronto 1930s

Window shopping at Eaton’s, 1937.

Toronto 1930s

Yonge looking north at Charles, 1938.

Toronto 1930s

Gerrard and Yonge, 1938.

Toronto 1930s

Yonge looking south from Bloor, 1938.

Malton Airport

Malton Airport (now Pearson International), 1939.

 

Toronto 1930s

Cottage-style housing on Vanauley Street, 1939.

