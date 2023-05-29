This is what Toronto looked like in the 1930s (PHOTOS)

Toronto in the 1930s was as photographically rich as it was economically poor.

The stock market crash of 1929 had profound effect on Torontonians and by 1933, the unemployment rate in the city was a whopping 30%, and those that did have jobs saw their wages drop by as much as 60%.

Despite the financial climate, however, the decade did witness the construction of a number of major architectural landmarks.

The beautiful Canadian Bank of Commerce Building (now Commerce Court North) was the tallest in the British Empire upon its completion in 1930 (and remained so until 1962), while Maple Leaf Gardens and the Canada Life Building opened in 1931.

College Park was also completed at the beginning of the decade, though construction had begun in 1928.

In the 1930s, Toronto Eaton’s was the place to shop, Peter Witt streetcars were common on city streets, and a ticket to watch the Leafs play was 75 cents.

Here’s what it all looked like.