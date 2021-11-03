These are the cheapest rental apartments available in Toronto right now
There’s nothing quite like apartment hunting in Toronto to make you feel extremely broke, which is why looking at some of the cheapest apartments in the city is a good place to start.
It has to be said, though, that opting for one of the cheaper apartments in the city oftentimes means you’ll have to settle for a basement unit. And in the case of the lowest-priced units currently on the market, that’s exactly what it means.
But just because it’s a basement unit doesn’t mean it’s all bad. In fact, some of these apartments are surprisingly spacious, while others have been recently renovated with brand new bathrooms and kitchens. One even has access to a large backyard, which can make all the difference when living in a basement.
Rounded up courtesy of Zoocasa, here are the five cheapest rental apartments in Toronto right now.
533 Crawford Street – $900
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- Parking for $75 per month
- Newly painted, new flooring, new bathroom
98 Roseneath Gardens – $1,196
- One-bedroom + den
- One Bathroom
- No parking
- Large storage room, laundry, newly painted
29 Allenbury Gardens – $1,200
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- One parking spot
- Separate entrance, large backyard, near Fairview Mall
315 Glebemount Avenue – $1,200
- One-bedroom + den
- One bathroom
- 700-1,100 sq ft
- No parking
- Recently renovated, laundry, new kitchen appliances, close to TTC
8 Newmarket Avenue – $1,200
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- No parking
- Close to Woodbine Station