These are the cheapest rental apartments available in Toronto right now

Laura Hanrahan
Nov 3 2021, 8:46 pm
Young Realty Inc.

There’s nothing quite like apartment hunting in Toronto to make you feel extremely broke, which is why looking at some of the cheapest apartments in the city is a good place to start.

It has to be said, though, that opting for one of the cheaper apartments in the city oftentimes means you’ll have to settle for a basement unit. And in the case of the lowest-priced units currently on the market, that’s exactly what it means.

But just because it’s a basement unit doesn’t mean it’s all bad. In fact, some of these apartments are surprisingly spacious, while others have been recently renovated with brand new bathrooms and kitchens. One even has access to a large backyard, which can make all the difference when living in a basement.

Rounded up courtesy of Zoocasa, here are the five cheapest rental apartments in Toronto right now.

533 Crawford Street – $900

toronto cheapest apartments

Bay Street Group Inc.

  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • Parking for $75 per month
  • Newly painted, new flooring, new bathroom

98 Roseneath Gardens – $1,196

toronto cheapest apartments

Young Realty Inc.

  • One-bedroom + den
  • One Bathroom
  • No parking
  • Large storage room, laundry, newly painted

29 Allenbury Gardens – $1,200

Right At Home Realty Inc.

  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • One parking spot
  • Separate entrance, large backyard, near Fairview Mall

315 Glebemount Avenue – $1,200

toronto cheapest apartments

James So Realty Ltd.

  • One-bedroom + den
  • One bathroom
  • 700-1,100 sq ft
  • No parking
  • Recently renovated, laundry, new kitchen appliances, close to TTC

8 Newmarket Avenue – $1,200

Rare Real Estate

  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • No parking
  • Close to Woodbine Station
