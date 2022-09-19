Indie folk band, The Head and The Heart, is coming to Echo Beach next week

This Seattle-based band is stopping in Toronto’s Echo Beach Tuesday, September 27 as part of their Every Shade of Blue tour.

The band, known for such singles as “Missed Connection,” “All We Ever Knew,” and “Lost In My Mind,” kicked off their 45-show tour this past May, making stops all across the US — with Toronto being their only international stop.

“It’s wild to think that by the time we get back on the road this year, it will have been over two and a half years since we last toured,” said the band in a press release. “We’re so excited to bring new songs to life on stage every night, travelling alongside artists who inspire us. We can’t wait to get out there, doing what we do with an even greater sense of gratitude.”

After their certified-gold self-titled debut album in 2011, The Head and The Heart have been frequent flyers on Billboard’s Top 10 albums chart. Their 2016 Signs of Light peaked at the top position on the Rock Album Charts and held strong at the top of the AAA charts for nine straight weeks. Their biggest single, “Honeybee,” has garnered over 153 million total global streams, according to the press release.

The band has also made appearances on the mainstage of music festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits, with 15 television appearances including Ellen, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

While the tour has seen appearances by Dawes and Jade Bird, Echo Beach will be featuring Shakey Graves as the opening act.

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster and start at $64.75.

When: Tuesday, September 27

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Echo Beach, 909 Lakeshore Boulevard West

Tickets: Available on Ticketmaster starting at $64.75