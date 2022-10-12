The cast of The Boys, one of Prime Video’s most successful TV series, was spotted in full uniform around Toronto today.

The show, which follows a group of vigilantes trying to stop superheroes who abuse their abilities, is currently filming season four and the cast was spotted at Roy Thomson Hall.

Filming Update!#TheBoys are having a busy day filming at Roy Thomson Hall 🦸‍♂️🎥🎬



Homelander and the Seven are on set with two new members and Ryan. pic.twitter.com/wWNxBMZInE — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) October 11, 2022

The star-studded cast, including Chace Crawford (The Deep), Antony Starr (Homelander) and Jessie T. Usher (A-Train) were all present on the set of what appears to be an important announcement from Vought!

Lots of new pics of The Boys filming today in Toronto. Uploading onto my patreon today.https://t.co/vosgciN02a pic.twitter.com/dcKmv8mw33 — Sean O’Neill (@seansmovies) October 11, 2022

More photos from the set of #TheBoys today 🦸‍♂️🎥🎬 https://t.co/70KEPI2uLe — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) October 11, 2022

Spoiler alert: There was an anti-Homelander protest being filmed, but what else is new, right?

The Starlight movement has arrived at Vought Tower (aka Roy Thomson Hall) 🦸‍♂️🎥🎬 https://t.co/NDuQ8go7n9 — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) October 11, 2022

Filming Update!#TheBoys are done for the day but the set remains… More tomorrow?! 🦸‍♂️🎥🎬 https://t.co/79LqtGE0t2 — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) October 11, 2022

After wrapping up shooting for the day, the entire set remained, which leads many to believe that we may be in for some more superhero sightings today.

Stay tuned! We will keep you posted as new sightings come along.