There goes my hero: Cast of "The Boys" spotted filming in Toronto (PHOTOS)

Itai Buenahora
Itai Buenahora
|
Oct 12 2022, 4:39 pm
There goes my hero: Cast of "The Boys" spotted filming in Toronto (PHOTOS)
@TOFilming_EN/Twitter

The cast of The Boys, one of Prime Video’s most successful TV series, was spotted in full uniform around Toronto today.

The show, which follows a group of vigilantes trying to stop superheroes who abuse their abilities, is currently filming season four and the cast was spotted at Roy Thomson Hall. 

 The star-studded cast, including Chace Crawford (The Deep), Antony Starr (Homelander) and Jessie T. Usher (A-Train) were all present on the set of what appears to be an important announcement from Vought!

Spoiler alert: There was an anti-Homelander protest being filmed, but what else is new, right? 

After wrapping up shooting for the day, the entire set remained, which leads many to believe that we may be in for some more superhero sightings today.

Stay tuned! We will keep you posted as new sightings come along.

