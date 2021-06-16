Here's how you can visit a picturesque lavender farm this summer

If you’re looking for the ideal way to spend a warm and sunny day, a day trip to Terre Bleu lavender farm is in order.

The farm, located just an hour north-west of Toronto at 2501 25 Side Road in Campbellville, is reopening for summer-season visits on July 1 to guests who have pre-purchased tickets and booked a time slot online.

Terra Bleu will be open Monday to Thursday from July 1 to August 30. Ticket arrival times are scheduled in 30-minute time slots; however, guests are welcome to remain on the farm until closing time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terre Bleu Lavender Farm 💜 (@terrebleu)

“Only members of the Terre Bleu collective do not require reservations and have unlimited free access for themselves and a guest,” Terre Bleu wrote in an Instagram post.

Not only is Terre Bleu the largest lavender farm in Ontario, but it’s also home to over 40,000 lavender plants, making it a must-visit for flower enthusiasts.

Each year, Terre Bleu harvests nine different varieties of lavender in their fields, all of which bloom at different times during the summer season, creating picturesque colour in the fields.

It’s the dreamiest way to spend a summer day.