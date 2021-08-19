Teenage cyclist killed in crash with dump truck in Yorkville

An 18-year-old cyclist was killed in a collision with a dump truck in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood Wednesday evening.

The crash happened just after 6 pm at the intersection of Avenue Road and Bloor Street West, according to Toronto police. He died at the scene.

Officers say the teen was biking in the northbound curb lane of Avenue Road and the 50-year-old dump truck operator was also in the curb lane and struck the cyclist.

COLLISION:

Avenue Rd & Bloor St W

– reports of a cyclist struck by cement truck

– police o/s

– @torontomedics o/s

– cyclist has life-threatening injuries

– officers have shut down the intersection

– expect delays

– consider alternate routes

– will update#GO1570554

^al pic.twitter.com/I9YHiTHQ6l — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 18, 2021

Officers closed the intersection for several hours while they investigated.

“Police are requesting local residents, businesses, and drivers, who may have witnessed the collision or have security or dash-cam footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators,” police said in a news release.

Those with information can call police at 416-808-1900 or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.