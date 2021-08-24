Tamil Fest returns this weekend as drive-in and virtual event

Toronto’s Tamil Fest returns this weekend, but will be in a different format than previous years.

According to organizers, this year’s event has been moved to a drive-in and virtual concert.

“This year due to the unprecedented global pandemic of COVID-19, Tamil Fest will be moved to a Drive-in and Virtual format for everyone to enjoy world class entertainment. Popular Tamil Canadian singers and dancers will be engaged with great fan-fare for a two day concert,” state organizers on the event website.

“Attendees can choose to drive in to the venue or view the concert from the comfort of their home, which will be live streamed on both days on the Tamil Fest website, YouTube live and Facebook live.”

The festival takes place on August 28 and 29 this year.

The Tamil Canadian community is one of the fastest growing communities in Canada with over 350,000 strong consisting of a significant presence in the City of Toronto, according to event organizers.

“Tamil Fest is Scarborough’s largest event attracting over 250 000 attendees in its fifth annual event in August 2019,” they add.

Where: Guildwood train station – VIA Rail, 4105 Kingston Road, Toronto

When: August 28 and 29, 2021