Swoop is having a hefty sale with flights starting at just $39

Pack your bags! Ultra low-cost airliner Swoop has a wicked one-day sale, with flights starting at just $39.

We love these FlyDay deals; let’s check out what we can grab for a limited time.

One-way fares from Edmonton to Charlottetown and Halifax are just $99, while flights from Toronto to Deer Lake are just $79.

If you are eager to book, the flights are available from May 1 to June 28, 2022.

There are a total of 400 seats available for travel at these wicked prices, broken down into 100 seats from Edmonton to Charlottetown, 100 seats from Charlottetown to Hamilton, 100 seats from Toronto to Deer Lake, and 100 seats from Edmonton to Halifax.

Swoop says the sale ends Friday, April 8, 2022 (11:59 pm ET) or while seats last.

If the FlyDay deals don’t quench your thirst for travel, Swoop’s everyday low fares include one-way fares from Toronto to New York from just $109, Toronto to Saint John from just $49 and one-way fares from Edmonton to Comox coming in at $49 and Edmonton to Nashville at just $109.