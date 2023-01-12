Subban praises Auston Matthews' "man-purse" in hilarious ESPN segment

While he might never have been a big fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs, former NHL defenceman P.K. Subban isn’t afraid to give credit to their players where it’s due.

In a recent segment as a panelist for ESPN, Subban showed some love for the fashion sense of Leafs star Auston Matthews, in particular, gawking over Matthews’ handbag, or as he called it, a “murse” (short for man-purse).

Going through a list of NHL players that included Matthews, David Pastrnak, Brent Burns, and Matty Beniers, Subban told his ESPN co-hosts about his admiration for Matthews’ sense of style.

“I do like the murse that he’s got going on right here,” Subban said.

“Everything’s loose for Auston, but his game’s tight in this one,” Subban joked. “He’s got the Bieber beanie going, snap, I like it… I would like to see the jacket a little tighter. He’s got the big physique, he’s 6’1′, tons of fun. He’s got the swole chest, I’d like to see the jacket a little bit tighter. ”

After his retirement this past offseason, Subban returns to Montreal tonight in a “Homecoming” game to honour his tenure with the Canadiens franchise.

Subban spent seven seasons with the Canadiens before being traded away to the Nashville Predators for Shea Weber in 2016, three years after winning the NHL’s Norris Trophy as top defenceman.

Subban attempted to crack an NHL roster this season but was unable to sign a contract with any of the league’s 32 teams.

“I was pretty surprised,” Subban said to Michael Traikos of the Toronto Sun earlier this week. “I felt I could have helped a number of teams. As a free agent, I wanted to play on a contending team. I think Edmonton showed some interest. Carolina had shown some interest. I did not have discussions with the Maple Leafs. They were not interested in signing me.”