Nightclubs and strip joints are part of Ontario’s Step 3 reopening plan, and five Toronto adult clubs are making it mandatory to show proof of vaccination.

In an email sent to Daily Hive, the Adult Entertainment Association of Canada says that due to an “abundance of caution,” it will be necessary for those entering its premises to have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The association represents five Toronto area venues, including Filmores, House of Lancaster, Zanzibar, Brass Rail, and Club Paradise.

All staff and dancers will be required to be vaccinated to ensure the health and safety of all those who enter the building, according to the association.

That being said, Toronto Area Adult Clubs will only allow patrons who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to enter.

“While full vaccination is optimal, first dose patrons will be admitted at this time,” said the AEAC.