Stadium-style Blue Jays viewing experience coming to The Rec Room

Local baseball fans haven’t been able to see a live Toronto Blue Jays game in person since 2019, but the Rec Room Roundhouse is promising the next best thing.

“Budweiser Home Base” opens this weekend on The Rec Room Roundhouse patio at 255 Bremner Boulevard in Toronto, with organizers saying it’s “as close to in the park without being there.”

The “stadium-like setup” includes authentic stadium seats, large viewing screens, beer hawkers, hot dog stand, a DJ, and even Blue Jays drummer Rockin’ Rick. Social distancing and other health and safety regulations will of course be in place.

The experience will be available for most weekend Blue Jays games until the end of August, with reservations available through Open Table. The first activation is on Sunday, in time for the 1 pm ET Blue Jays game in Baltimore.