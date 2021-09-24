Someone in Ontario won $21 million in online lottery this week

One lucky Ontarian needs to check their OLG.ca account to claim their $21 million Lotto 649 prize.

The Ontario and Lottery Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced that September 22’s winning ticket was sold on OLG.ca and has yet to be claimed by the prize winner.

A second place ticket worth more than $125,000 was sold in Scarborough, according to OLG’s announcement.

There are other unclaimed prizes in Ontario, and some are set to expire soon, including $25,000 and $10,000 prizes both sold in Etobicoke.

If you think you may have an unclaimed prize waiting for you, you can call 1-800-387-0098 or visit OLG.ca.

The next Lotto 649 draw will be held on Saturday with a grand prize of $5 million.