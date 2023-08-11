An "out-of-control" six-alarm fire raged overnight filling Toronto skies with smoke

A massive six-alarm industrial fire in Etobicoke raged out of control overnight on Friday, requiring a response of over 100 firefighters and 30 vehicles from Toronto Fire.

Toronto Fire was called to 35 Vulcan Street, just northwest of the intersection of Highway 409 and Highway 27, at approximately 1:15 am on Friday. The building in question appears to be home to Brenntag Canada, a chemical distribution company.

Fire crews report that the blaze broke out in trailers adjacent to the building before spreading to the structure via an explosion of undetermined cause.

Toronto Fire battled the fierce blaze overnight, expressing particular concern for “thousands of litres of lubricants” located in an adjacent lumber yard.

The blaze was initially described as “out of control”; however, Toronto Fire is reporting success from the scene, and the wall of dark smoke appears to have thinned out as the Friday morning rush begins.

Toronto Fire Deputy Chief Jim Jessop told media that “This is going to be a long day for all the men and women of the emergency services of the City of Toronto.”

Crews do not expect they will be able to enter the burnt-out building at 35 Vulcan Street for some time as flare-ups continue.

In the meantime, emergency services warn local residents and businesses to keep windows closed and shelter in place as smoke continues to choke the area.

Six-alarm blazes are somewhat rare in Toronto, though there have been a few notable instances in recent years.

In 2008, a pair of six-alarm fires made headlines, including a fire near Queen Street and Bathurst Street that involved more than 150 responding firefighters, and, more notably, the Sunrise propane explosion that killed one and displaced thousands.

In 2011, a six-alarm blaze (later determined arson) tore through the historic Empress Hotel at 335 Yonge. The building was later demolished, and the site has since been used as an outdoor market.

A 2014 six-alarmer at Foamco near Dufferin Road and Eglinton Avenue West drew a response from at least 40 fire trucks and 120 firefighters.

The most recent six-alarm fire occurred in 2019, when a blaze broke out at York Memorial Collegiate Institute.