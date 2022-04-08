104-year-old shipwreck in Niagara River has inched closer to the Falls

A shipwreck that has called the river flowing into the Horseshoe Falls home for more than a century is getting ever so slightly closer to the Falls’ edge.

On Tuesday, Niagara Parks tweeted that the Iron Scow had moved closer to the falls’ edge after a storm last weekend. It had last made a move when it flipped over and changed direction in 2019.

“The potential of it washing over the falls is not considered to be a public safety concern,” the tweet said.

The Iron Scow, the century-old shipwreck, moved closer to the Horseshoe Falls last weekend due to the weather. It last moved in 2019. The potential of it washing over the falls is not considered to be a public safety concern. Learn more: https://t.co/MzL2ARuvBo pic.twitter.com/dPzqXOCJ9L — Niagara Parks (@NiagaraParks) April 5, 2022

In a video, Jim Hill, Senior Manager of Heritage for Niagara Parks, said that the Scow had been “kind of coming apart” since it last moved in the fall of 2019.

He said that weather, with ice and strong winds battering the wreck, have contributed to moving and deteriorating the Scow.

“It looks like a portion has broken away,” he said.

He added that a portion of the hull appears to have separated from the rest of the ship. There had previously been a split in the hull where the separation occurred. It looks to Hill like there are now three separate parts of the Scow.

“The Scow has lived through decades of being pounded by the river and storms and ice, so it’s maybe just reaching the end of its life out there,” said Hill.