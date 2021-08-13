NewsCrime

Sherway Gardens mall in lockdown as police respond to shooting

Aug 13 2021, 12:19 pm
Sherway Gardens mall in Etobicoke went into lockdown Friday afternoon as police responded to a shooting.

Police responded to the shopping centre just before 3 pm, according to an update on Twitter. There’s no word yet on how many people were hurt or who the suspect is.

A customer at the mall tweeted that she was evacuated with her daughter just after 3 pm, while others shared they were in lockdown in various stores.

This story is developing… 

