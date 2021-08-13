Sherway Gardens mall in lockdown as police respond to shooting

Sherway Gardens mall in Etobicoke went into lockdown Friday afternoon as police responded to a shooting.

Police responded to the shopping centre just before 3 pm, according to an update on Twitter. There’s no word yet on how many people were hurt or who the suspect is.

SHOOTING:

Sherway Gardens:

– police are responding to a shooting

– officers o/s investigating

– unknown injuries

– Sherway Gardens is in lock down

– will update#GO1534404

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 13, 2021

A customer at the mall tweeted that she was evacuated with her daughter just after 3 pm, while others shared they were in lockdown in various stores.

Just got evacuated with my daughter! What an overwhelming thing to experience! — Melissa (@DearestViolet) August 13, 2021

Please keep us posted. We’re at the back of a store in lockdown. — Sandy B (@sandebeaches17) August 13, 2021

Keep us posted! We’re in a lockdown in the Hudson’s bay. — Zaynab Jahan (@JahanZaynab) August 13, 2021

This story is developing…