Sherway Gardens mall in lockdown as police respond to shooting
Sherway Gardens mall in Etobicoke went into lockdown Friday afternoon as police responded to a shooting.
Police responded to the shopping centre just before 3 pm, according to an update on Twitter. There’s no word yet on how many people were hurt or who the suspect is.
SHOOTING:
Sherway Gardens:
– police are responding to a shooting
– officers o/s investigating
– unknown injuries
– Sherway Gardens is in lock down
– will update#GO1534404
^ep2
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 13, 2021
A customer at the mall tweeted that she was evacuated with her daughter just after 3 pm, while others shared they were in lockdown in various stores.
Just got evacuated with my daughter! What an overwhelming thing to experience!
— Melissa (@DearestViolet) August 13, 2021
Please keep us posted. We’re at the back of a store in lockdown.
— Sandy B (@sandebeaches17) August 13, 2021
Keep us posted! We’re in a lockdown in the Hudson’s bay.
— Zaynab Jahan (@JahanZaynab) August 13, 2021
This story is developing…